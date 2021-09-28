  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 28 14:55

    Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured two orders from long-term customer Kenya Port Authority (KPA) for its Mombasa Container Terminal, according to the company's release. The first order, for three forklift trucks, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 order intake; the second order, for eight reachstackers, was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 order intake. All machines are scheduled for delivery in Q1 of 2022.

    KPA manages and operates the Port of Mombasa and all scheduled seaports along Kenya’s coastline. The port is the gateway to eastern and central Africa and is one of the busiest on the east African coastline. KPA’s diverse equipment fleet includes Kalmar terminal tractors, forklift trucks, reachstackers and rubber-tyred gantry cranes. These new orders closely follow orders for four Kalmar Gloria reachstackers delivered in 2020 and a total of 50 Kalmar terminal tractors, delivered to KPA in 2019 and 2020.

    The reachstacker order comprises four Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and four reachstackers for empty and semi-laden container handling, while the forklift truck order comprises two medium machines and one heavy machine.

    About Kalmar

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.

Другие новости по темам: Kenya Port Authority, Mombasa Container Terminal, forklift, Kalmar, reachstacker  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 28

18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Atalandi and m/v Leto with Aquavita
18:05 CMA CGM launches the industry’s first business matchmaking marketplace
17:05 Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
16:15 Army Corps of Engineers awards Great Lakes Dredge & Dock phase 3 contract for Port of Corpus Christi Channel Improvement Project
15:52 Marshal Vasilevskiy successfully completes first loading in Sabetta
15:24 MOL signs "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"
14:55 Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal
14:28 SC Zvezda commences construction of fifth LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:15 BIMCO submits proposal to IMO to extend BWM experience-building phase
12:59 Submarines of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Black Sea training grounds
12:24 Rosmorrechflot supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
12:01 KCC сompletes successful Transatlantic test of biofuels
11:38 Gasum bunkered LNG to cruise operator PONANT’s new polar explorer in Le Havre expanding Gasum’s network to France
11:13 RF Gov't approves allocation of over RUB 2.1 billion to complete construction of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
11:07 Wärtsilä engines will provide operational reliability for two new Brazilian pusher tugs
10:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk to divest its container manufacturer to CIMC
10:19 Status of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities to be strengthened
09:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices demonstrate upward trend five days in a row
09:31 Crude oil prices exceeded $80 for the first time since autumn 2018
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of September 27
08:06 Port of Melbourne ready to roll on new rail transformation project

2021 September 27

18:50 Port of Antwerp carries out unique trials of small, unmanned aircraft
18:30 Gasunie and North Sea Port join forces for Zeeland hydrogen network
18:07 Samskip acquires Sea Connect UAB
17:52 ABS awards AIP to smart maritime autonomous vessel technology
16:51 IMO and Singapore launch NextGEN portal for maritime decarbonisation
16:00 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Asia-Pacific Region to Europe via Russian Far East and Kaliningrad
15:56 Two new E-Flexer ferries to join Stena Line’s Baltic Sea fleet next year
14:48 DP World Stuttgart celebrates 25-year anniversary as business will invest €35m
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of September 24
14:12 Registration is underway for webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities
13:45 Gazprombank to finance creation of multifunctional cargo complex on Sakhalin
13:20 The Switch sweeps past milestone of 100 in-line PMM shaft generators sold
12:01 The fourth Russian supertrawler for the RFC was launched in St. Petersburg
11:26 Aqaba container Terminal invests in new customised machinery
10:56 DNV and Altera Infrastructure pilot new ABATE notation to reduce GHG emissions on offshore installations
09:54 MABUX: Upward evolution continues on Global Bunker Market on Sept 27
09:30 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 24

2021 September 26

17:45 USCG, Japanese navy conduct exercise near Dutch Harbor
14:51 Hidden Gem’ arrives in Rotterdam to be transformed into nodule collection vessel for The Metals Company
13:21 LR projects win funding to accelerate research into maritime decarbonisation
12:28 ESVAGT takes delivery of third newbuilt SOV vessel
11:07 ABS Awards AIP to Ned Project’s wind turbine installation vessel design

2021 September 25

15:03 Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo add new dimension to partnership with mtu engines and integrated bridge solutions
13:27 JAX LNG and TOTE complete first renewable LNG bunkering in the United States
12:41 Babcock cuts steel for Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate HMS VENTURER at Rosyth
11:37 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces a new long-term FSRU contract for the Höegh Gallant
10:52 MYCRANE set to launch in four more countries as franchisees are appointed

2021 September 24

18:16 ABS and HHI design optimized LNG carriers
17:59 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler
17:55 Italian terminal operator orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
16:12 Three Finnish icebreakers return to service after being repaired at Turku Repair Yard
15:03 Maersk invests in electrofuels startup company
14:40 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” focused on INFUTURE project was held on September 20
14:13 Dredge spoil disposal system planned for fairway deepening project
13:57 LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov went to the Atlantic
13:33 Wärtsilä ensures optimal performance and minimal carbon footprint for world’s most environmentally friendly ferry
13:09 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels
12:38 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launched unmanned research ship Pioner-M