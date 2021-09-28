2021 September 28 14:55

Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured two orders from long-term customer Kenya Port Authority (KPA) for its Mombasa Container Terminal, according to the company's release. The first order, for three forklift trucks, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 order intake; the second order, for eight reachstackers, was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 order intake. All machines are scheduled for delivery in Q1 of 2022.

KPA manages and operates the Port of Mombasa and all scheduled seaports along Kenya’s coastline. The port is the gateway to eastern and central Africa and is one of the busiest on the east African coastline. KPA’s diverse equipment fleet includes Kalmar terminal tractors, forklift trucks, reachstackers and rubber-tyred gantry cranes. These new orders closely follow orders for four Kalmar Gloria reachstackers delivered in 2020 and a total of 50 Kalmar terminal tractors, delivered to KPA in 2019 and 2020.

The reachstacker order comprises four Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and four reachstackers for empty and semi-laden container handling, while the forklift truck order comprises two medium machines and one heavy machine.

About Kalmar

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.