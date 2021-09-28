2021 September 28 12:59

Submarines of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Black Sea training grounds

In the sea training grounds in the Black Sea, the crews of the submarines Veliky Novgorod and Stary Oskol of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) delivered a conditional missile strike on a ship group of a mock enemy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the plan of combat training and daily activities of the fleet forces for the 2021 training year.

During the exercise, the crews of the Ka-27PL helicopter and the Be-12 aircraft worked out practical skills for recce of the surface situation in various conditions of combat operations at sea with further data output to submarines for preparing and launching a missile strike.

In turn, the crews of the submarines, after receiving the target designations, worked out the algorithm for launching a missile strike on the explored targets by performing electronic launches.

The exercise was attended by the crews of the submarines Veliky Novgorod and Stary Oskol, the Be-12 amphibious aircraft, the Ka-27PL helicopter, as well as small anti-submarine ships and auxiliary vessels that served as a grouping of ships of the mock enemy.