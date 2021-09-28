2021 September 28 12:24

Rosmorrechflot supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) supports the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference.

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow). General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The global transition of seaborne transport to alternative fuels is already a snowballing process. The key role in the array of alternatives is being played by liquefied natural gas (LNG): more and more shipping companies transfer their fleets to LNG with the development of infrastructure for LNG bunkering underway.

Meanwhile, projects on transition to hydrogen gas are getting increasingly relevant. This type of fuel ensures the highest efficiency in terms of carbon footprint – while having characteristics similar to those of nuclear power it poses no similar risks. Besides, experts emphasize considerable gain in performance of ship power plants after their conversion to hydrogen (electrochemical generator). Methanol is also considered as a promising fuel for sea and inland shipping.

Read more about the Conference >>>>.