  • 2021 September 28 13:15

    BIMCO submits proposal to IMO to extend BWM experience-building phase

    BIMCO has submitted a proposal to the upcoming Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 77 with the aim to extend the experience-building phase (EBP) associated with the International convention for the control and management of Ships’ ballast water and sediments, 2004 (BWM Convention). The extension is deemed necessary due to slow progress of the data collection phase.

    The proposal to the MEPC 77 in November has been submitted by BIMCO in co-operation with other major industry bodies; IACS, ICS, INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO.

    The EBP was established when the BWM Convention came into force on 8 September 2017, with the aim of gathering experience from real life situations when the convention is in force. Based on the experience gained, the BWM Convention will be reviewed and, if required, a set of amendments will be made to make it more robust.

    The EBP is structured in three stages. Data gathering stage, Data analysis stage, and Convention review stage. At the end of the EBP, if applicable, a full set of amendments will be proposed to the BWM Convention.

    In order to collect the data in a structured manner, IMO has set up a database on the Global Information Shipping Information System (GISIS) platform.

    While the EBP is in place, there are certain non-penalisation measures in place which recognise the ships which, despite the proper installation and use of approved ballast water management systems (BWMS), are not able to comply with the standards mentioned in the regulation of D-2 of the Convention. These non-penalisation measures will come to an end with the completion of EBP.

    The progress of EBP has not been in line with what was anticipated when it was originally put in place. In fact, as of now, the EBP has been behind schedule by almost three years.

    It was envisaged at the time of starting the EBP that countries and port state control (PSC) organisations would have been gathering significant levels of data, and that this would be fed into the IMO GISIS system for proper collection and analysis. However, so far, only five member states have submitted data, which represents approximately 200 ships. In BIMCO’s view, this is insufficient to proceed to the next stage if a proper data analysis must be conducted.

    It is reasonable to assume that the COVID-19 pandemic may have significantly impacted on planned numbers of onboard inspections and their scope relating to the BWM Convention over the last two years.

    Furthermore, the number and variety of approved BWMS has increased lately, and the operational data is more available now than in the past. This data needs to be gathered and analysed for the outcome of the EBP to be realistic. From 28 October 2020, only BWMS approved in accordance with BWMS code are required to be installed on board ships, and the data related to these systems will give a more realistic picture of the latest BWMS approval in place.

    Finally, ships whose International Oil Pollution Prevention Certificate (IOPPC) renewal survey was conducted between 8 September 2017 and 8 September 2019 will be due to comply with the D-2 standard prescribed in the BWM Convention by 8 September 2024 at the latest. These ships will benefit from more clarity that will come from a well conducted EBP.

    Keeping all the above benefits in mind for all involved stakeholders including member governments, Ballast water equipment manufacturers, PSC organisation and shipowners, BIMCO, and the industry organisations that has joined in the submission, have written to MEPC 77, with a proposal to extend the EBP by minimum two years, until Autumn 2024.

    The MEPC 77 is due to meet on 22 November and BIMCO will keep you posted regarding the outcome of this proposal.

 News for a day...
2021 September 28

18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Atalandi and m/v Leto with Aquavita
18:05 CMA CGM launches the industry’s first business matchmaking marketplace
17:05 Hapag-Lloyd invests in JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
16:15 Army Corps of Engineers awards Great Lakes Dredge & Dock phase 3 contract for Port of Corpus Christi Channel Improvement Project
15:52 Marshal Vasilevskiy successfully completes first loading in Sabetta
15:24 MOL signs "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"
14:55 Kalmar’s reachstackers and forklift trucks to enhance fleet at Kenya Port Authority’s Mombasa terminal
14:28 SC Zvezda commences construction of fifth LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:15 BIMCO submits proposal to IMO to extend BWM experience-building phase
12:59 Submarines of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Black Sea training grounds
12:24 Rosmorrechflot supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
12:01 KCC сompletes successful Transatlantic test of biofuels
11:38 Gasum bunkered LNG to cruise operator PONANT’s new polar explorer in Le Havre expanding Gasum’s network to France
11:13 RF Gov't approves allocation of over RUB 2.1 billion to complete construction of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
11:07 Wärtsilä engines will provide operational reliability for two new Brazilian pusher tugs
10:49 A.P. Moller - Maersk to divest its container manufacturer to CIMC
10:19 Status of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities to be strengthened
09:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices demonstrate upward trend five days in a row
09:31 Crude oil prices exceeded $80 for the first time since autumn 2018
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of September 27
08:06 Port of Melbourne ready to roll on new rail transformation project

2021 September 27

18:50 Port of Antwerp carries out unique trials of small, unmanned aircraft
18:30 Gasunie and North Sea Port join forces for Zeeland hydrogen network
18:07 Samskip acquires Sea Connect UAB
17:52 ABS awards AIP to smart maritime autonomous vessel technology
16:51 IMO and Singapore launch NextGEN portal for maritime decarbonisation
16:00 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Asia-Pacific Region to Europe via Russian Far East and Kaliningrad
15:56 Two new E-Flexer ferries to join Stena Line’s Baltic Sea fleet next year
14:48 DP World Stuttgart celebrates 25-year anniversary as business will invest €35m
14:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of September 24
14:12 Registration is underway for webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities
13:45 Gazprombank to finance creation of multifunctional cargo complex on Sakhalin
13:20 The Switch sweeps past milestone of 100 in-line PMM shaft generators sold
12:01 The fourth Russian supertrawler for the RFC was launched in St. Petersburg
11:26 Aqaba container Terminal invests in new customised machinery
10:56 DNV and Altera Infrastructure pilot new ABATE notation to reduce GHG emissions on offshore installations
09:54 MABUX: Upward evolution continues on Global Bunker Market on Sept 27
09:30 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 24

2021 September 26

17:45 USCG, Japanese navy conduct exercise near Dutch Harbor
14:51 Hidden Gem’ arrives in Rotterdam to be transformed into nodule collection vessel for The Metals Company
13:21 LR projects win funding to accelerate research into maritime decarbonisation
12:28 ESVAGT takes delivery of third newbuilt SOV vessel
11:07 ABS Awards AIP to Ned Project’s wind turbine installation vessel design

2021 September 25

15:03 Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo add new dimension to partnership with mtu engines and integrated bridge solutions
13:27 JAX LNG and TOTE complete first renewable LNG bunkering in the United States
12:41 Babcock cuts steel for Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate HMS VENTURER at Rosyth
11:37 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces a new long-term FSRU contract for the Höegh Gallant
10:52 MYCRANE set to launch in four more countries as franchisees are appointed

2021 September 24

18:16 ABS and HHI design optimized LNG carriers
17:59 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler
17:55 Italian terminal operator orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
16:12 Three Finnish icebreakers return to service after being repaired at Turku Repair Yard
15:03 Maersk invests in electrofuels startup company
14:40 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” focused on INFUTURE project was held on September 20
14:13 Dredge spoil disposal system planned for fairway deepening project
13:57 LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov went to the Atlantic
13:33 Wärtsilä ensures optimal performance and minimal carbon footprint for world’s most environmentally friendly ferry
13:09 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels
12:38 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launched unmanned research ship Pioner-M