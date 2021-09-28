2021 September 28 12:01

KCC сompletes successful Transatlantic test of biofuels

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) has successfully completed testing of 30% biofuel aboard its CLEANBU MV Baru on her voyage from the Netherlands to Brazil as part of KCC’s ongoing efforts to gain technical and commercial experience with biofuels.

As highlighted by the EU Commission’s FuelEU Maritime legislation proposal, regional, and potentially global regulations, would require shipowners to increase the share of renewable/low-carbon fuel in the mix. If adopted, FuelEU Maritime will require a gradual improvement of carbon intensity of energy used onboard its vessels from 2025 (2%) up to 2050 (75%).

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating nine CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with another one CLEANBU combination carriers on order for scheduled delivery in 2021. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.