2021 September 27 14:48

DP World Stuttgart celebrates 25-year anniversary as business will invest €35m

DP World – the global logistics firm and smart trade enabler – marked the 25th anniversary of its container terminal in Stuttgart, according to the company's release.



DP World will invest up to €35m at its terminal over the next three to five years to bolster the capacity of its operations within the firm’s wider inland network.



As the terminal celebrates its first 25 years, by investing in the sustainable and resilient supply chains of tomorrow, it is cementing its market-leading position in the European hinterland.



In its 2021 State of Supply Chain Sustainability Report, the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics found that nearly three in five (59%) of companies have increased their investment in making their supply chain more sustainable.



With a significant push toward environmentally-conscious transport options – accelerated through government policy, business sustainability priorities and consumer demand – DP World’s investment will further boost capacity at the terminal for rail and barge, as two greener modes of moving goods.



From Stuttgart, DP World currently runs regular connecting feeder services into the ports Mannheim, Gemersheim, Basel and barge service into the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam respectively. There are also regular rail connections to Bremerhaven and Hamburg.



About DP World

DP World is the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. DP World delivers services through an interconnected global network of 128 business units in 60 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.



