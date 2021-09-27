2021 September 27 14:33

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,034 pmt as of September 24

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between rose week-on-week by RUB 850



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between September 20 and September 24 rose week-on-week by RUB 367 and totaled RUB 25,185 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 400 to RUB 23,750 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 950 to RUB 25,353 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 972 to RUB 23,968 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 400 to RUB 27,250 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 980 to RUB 36,080 pmt.