2021 September 27 11:26

Aqaba container Terminal invests in new customised machinery

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) in Jordan recently received its latest shipment of new, custom-designed machinery, according to the company's release.



The new equipment, which arrived at the terminal in September, includes four empty container handlers and one reach stacker, both of which will improve the handling of containers at the port. The new machines have been customised to meet ACT’s unique requirements and specifications, and feature state-of-the-art technological innovations, including spacious, modern operator cabs that offer exceptional visibility in all directions.



This latest arrival of equipment is part of ACT’s five-year equipment replacement plan, which aims to replace the terminal’s older machinery with newer, more advanced machines that will ultimately work to reduce operational costs and enhance the quality and efficiency of work at the port.



In 2020, ACT purchased two additional reach stackers and two empty container handlers. Later in 2021, the terminal will acquire one more reach stacker and 14 new terminal trucks, and in 2022, another eight terminal trucks and one more reach stacker will be added to this new equipment fleet. To date, ACT has only in 2021 invested more than JOD (Jordanian dinars) 2.6 million in new machinery as part of this strategic plan.



Over the past 10 years, ACT has invested more than USD 300 Million in enhancing the terminal’s operational capacity and efficiency.

These investments have been diverse and wide-reaching, ranging from infrastructure development to capacity-building and upgrading on-site equipment with more advanced machinery.



Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) is a joint venture between Aqaba Development Company (ADC) and APM Terminals and is the logistical and economic backbone of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in Jordan.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The company's team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.