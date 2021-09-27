2021 September 27 10:56

DNV and Altera Infrastructure pilot new ABATE notation to reduce GHG emissions on offshore installations

Classification society DNV has introduced the new ABATE class notation, designed to assist the owners and operators of offshore floating installations to identify and implement measures to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Altera Infrastructure is the first FPSO owner to pilot the DNV notation on the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, with successful results so far, according to the company's release.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is setting clear and ambitious goals for the decarbonization of the shipping industry. As yet offshore installations are not covered by similar international requirements. But as stakeholder pressure builds, the industry is eager to investigate how they can improve the sustainability of their installations. With the launch of its ABATE notation, DNV is helping the industry take an important step in this direction.

The ABATE notation provides a structured approach to identify and assess the implementation of abatement measures, based on the design and operation of individual installations, to enable measurable reductions in an installation’s GHG emissions. Primarily developed to cover offshore oil and gas installations, the general principles can be also applied to other floating offshore installations.

ABATE is a voluntary and modular notation, comprising a management aspect and a number of qualifiers that address different areas of application for abatement measures. The qualifiers are as follows, depending on the type of installation:

• (P): Power generation. Power generation on offshore installations normally represents the greatest source of emissions.

• (F): Flaring. Measures are available to reduce emissions even though the flare must be maintained for emergency situations.

• (Pr): Leakages and venting of methane. In hydrocarbon processing systems this can be a significant source of emissions.

• (S): Storage tanks venting. For installations which store hydrocarbons, venting from storage tanks is a source of emissions.

• (CC): Carbon capture. Capture of CO2 in flue gases and their subsequent safe disposal and storage is a means of preventing GHG entering the atmosphere.



About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.



About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services group primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has over 2000 employees, consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion, comprised of over 40 offshore assets, including FPSOs, shuttle tankers, towing vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety.