2021 September 27 09:54

MABUX: Upward evolution continues on Global Bunker Market on Sept 27

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) ended Week 38 with a firm upward trend:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 484.39 (+5.84)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 582.44 (+4.46)

MGO - USD/MT – 679.05 (+6.78)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – increased slightly on September 27: 1049.79 USD / MT (plus 0.36 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 433.70 USD (616 USD / MT as of September 24), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 3.74 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 24, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports. 380 HSFOs overcharge margins were: in Rotterdam - plus $ 3 (underestimation by minus $ 1 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 43 (plus $ 44) and in Fujairah - plus $ 38 (plus $ 45). In Houston the MABUX MBP / DBP Index has still registered underpricing of 380 HSFO grade by minus $ 13 (minus $ 12).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was slightly overpriced on September 24 at all selected ports except Rotterdam, where this fuel grade was underestimated by minus $ 7 (vs. plus $ 1 the day before). VLSFO overcharge ratio in other ports was: in Singapore - plus $ 1 (plus $ 4), in Fujairah - plus $ 1 (plus $ 4), in Houston - plus $ 2 (minus $ 9).



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS was underestimated on September 24 at all selected ports. Underpriced margins for MGO LS were registered as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 37 (minus $ 29 compared to the day before), minus $ 34 (minus $ 30) in Singapore, minus $ 41 (minus $ 42) in Fujairah and minus $ 22 (minus $ 16) in Houston. Underestimation margins across all ports, except Fujairah, continued to rise.



We expect global bunker prices continue upward trend today: 380 HSFO – plus 3-5 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 3-6 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 4-7 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com