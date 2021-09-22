2021 September 22 13:57

Northern Sea Route will be covered with satellite communication services – expert

Image source: NSR Administration

RTCOMM, together with its technological partners, is ready to provide satellite communication services covering the entire nearshore zone of the Russian Federation including the Northern Sea Route (NSR), IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Ratiyev, General Director of RTCOMM, as saying at the briefing in the framework of NEVA 2021, the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, being held in Saint-Petersburg

“Together with its technological partners, RTCOMM is ready to provide satellite communication services covering the entire nearshore zone of the Russian Federation including the Northern Sea Route. RTCOMM already has clients using our satellite communication while passing the NSR", said Sergey Ratiyev. Dmitry Bronner, General Director of Konnect Russia, commented in his turn: “there will be communication in the Arctic”.

RTCOMM (a 100% subsidiary of Rostelecom) is the largest operator of the satellite communications market in Russia. According to ComNews Research, RTCOMM is the leader as of the end of 2020, in terms of the number of connected subscribers among the largest Russian VSAT operators. Having one of the most extensive satellite networks in Russia, RTCOMM provides communication services to clients in any hard-to-reach places and in remote areas where cellular and wire telecommunications are underdeveloped or are not available at all.



RTCOMM systematically develops and implements modern satellite solutions in the interests of the state and all categories of clients. Strong partnerships with big businesses and telecom operators are the foundation of the company's dynamic development. Actively contributing to the development of the satellite communications market in Russia, RTCOMM provides access to high-speed satellite Internet under the SenSat brand.



Another area that RTCOMM is actively developing is the Maritime VSAT service. Today it is in demand among all categories of clients whose activities are related to maritime shipping.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.

