2021 September 22 14:14

Valmet AB orders Agilon automated warehouse solution and overhead cranes from Konecranes

Agilon is Konecranes' solution for automated material handling which gives customers broad insight into, and quick access to, their materials. The order with Valmet AB in Karlstad, Sweden will give tissue machine production workers easy and safe access to materials around the clock in an energy-efficient and fully traceable way. The order was booked in the second quarter of 2021.

The order includes a 30-meter-long, 5.1-meter-high Agilon system with 2 user access points, and the system will be integrated into Valmet’s Enterprise Resource Planning system. Delivery will take place in December 2021 and includes a full-service agreement with the possibility of Agilon Global Technical Support (GTS) that provides predictive maintenance and 24/7 remote customer service. Valmet also ordered 2 overhead cranes and a runway as part of its warehouse layout renewal.



Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Valmet's technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines. In Karlstad, Valmet develops and produces complete tissue machines, rebuilds and services to board and paper mills.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.