  • 2021 September 22 13:13

    LNG bunker terminal construction begins in Bilbao

    Brittany Ferries welcomes the start of construction of LNG bunker facilities in Bilbao. Fuel giant Repsol has confirmed the news which paves the way for the arrival of Brittany Ferries’ first LNG powered-ship Salamanca. Work on the bunker terminal be completed in the first half of next year, coinciding with the ship’s arrival, according to the company's release.

    Salamanca will serve UK-Spain routes and will be joined by a second LNG-powered vessel called Santoña arriving in 2023. A separate LNG bunker facility will be constructed by Repsol in Santander and preparatory work is already taking place.

    Construction of the LNG bunker terminal in Bilbao represents an important milestone on Brittany Ferries’ journey towards fleet renewal and energy transition. It also reaffirms the long-term partnership between the French ferry firm and fuel supplier Repsol.

    The Bilbao terminal will have a cryogenic tank with a storage capacity of 1,000m3, which permits the natural gas to be kept in a liquid state at -160°C. The flexible design of the terminal will allow it to service different vessels in the future, representing an important decarbonisation opportunity for port operations.

    This project involves an investment of more than €10 million by Repsol. The Port Authority of Santander has already begun work on the second facility, on the quay where the bunker station will be located.

    Both Spanish terminals are to be co-financed by the European Commission through the CEF- Connecting Europe Facilities Programme.

    About LNG:

    LNG is a fuel which almost eliminates emissions of air quality pollutants such as SOx, and soot particulates. It also significantly cuts NOx emissions while offering clear reductions in carbon dioxide emissions when compared with standard marine fuels.

    Brittany Ferries sees LNG as the best interim energy solution, on the road to future zero-emissions fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen and biofuels. Ships like Salamanca and Santoña will help Brittany Ferries reduce its carbon footprint as it moves towards a 2050 deadline set by the International Maritime Organisation.

    In addition to Salamanca and Santoña, the company has just announced the order of two further vessels. These will be LNG-hybrid ships, replacing two of the oldest vessels in the Brittany Ferries fleet. They will operate on the Channel connecting France with the UK arriving in 2024 and 2025.

    As well as operating in battery-only mode when manoeuvring in port, the LNG-hybrids will be configured to plug-in to shoreside power – when this solution is offered in ports.

    About Brittany Ferries

    Brittany Ferries was born in 1972, starting operations as a freight-only service on 2nd January the following year. Since first links were forged between Brittany and Plymouth in the South West of England, the company has progressively launched, then strengthened its shipping routes. These are now relied upon by millions of passengers every year as well as by companies transporting goods by sea across the so-called Atlantic Arc (France, UK, Spain and Ireland). In addition to cutting congestion and emissions on busy roads, these motorways-of the sea have also helped enrich local communities, create jobs and develop economic growth while nurturing international tourism.

Другие новости по темам: LNG bunker terminal, Brittany Ferries, Port of Bilbao  


 News for a day...
2021 September 22

14:14 Valmet AB orders Agilon automated warehouse solution and overhead cranes from Konecranes
13:57 Northern Sea Route will be covered with satellite communication services – expert
13:16 ABB’s Eero Lehtovaara appointed Chair of EU association Waterborne Technology Platform
13:13 LNG bunker terminal construction begins in Bilbao
12:04 Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore and Sembcorp Marine to explore development of sustainable ocean Data centres
11:31 Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept aimed at raising IWW cargo traffic by 65%
11:08 Pier T Terminal in the Port of Long Beach begins pilot program for 24-hour cargo pickup
10:40 Vadim Shpityak appointed as General Manager of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park
10:15 Tollerort to become preferred hub for COSCO services
09:57 More than 300 ships to be built by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes
09:40 Crude oil prices increase on reduction of reserves
09:39 MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market on Sep 22
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
09:13 Havyard Leirvik hands over the third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT
08:35 KiwiRail gets world-first green loan certification for new ferries

2021 September 21

19:01 Grimaldi to launch the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari service
18:05 RTCOMM and Konnect Russia agree to join hands in development of satellite communication services for sea and river ships
18:02 “K” LINE to procure 8 next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers
18:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with ASL
17:54 ABS publishes guide to ammonia-fueled vessels
17:47 RTCOMM and Iridium join hands to develop mobile communication services to improve clients security in Russia’s hard-to-reach areas
17:37 AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperation and investments
16:58 RTCOMM and KNS partner to expand ocean satellite communications services
15:36 Hydrographic survey vessel Gorizont returns from the Arctic expedition
15:11 MOL Group Adopts Car Carrier Operation Digital Transformation Promotion Project 'Mathematical Optimization': Part II
14:59 Wärtsilä signs five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement featuring latest digital innovations with STQ of Canada
14:07 New ESPO Green Guide 2021 outlines a vision for ports towards a green future
12:34 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference NEVA 2021 opens in St. Petersburg
12:12 AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels
11:52 Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia
11:31 Port Houston sets new record for containers in August 2021
11:05 ASD Tug 3010 Ice Arc4 series to be laid down for Atomflot in September 2021
10:58 Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030
09:51 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17
09:37 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21
09:33 Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of September 20

2021 September 20

18:27 Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat
18:07 FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad
17:45 Sovcomflot Board reviews Group’s results for H1 2021
17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm