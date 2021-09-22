2021 September 22 11:31

Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept aimed at raising IWW cargo traffic by 65%

Implementation of Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept lets increase IWW cargo traffic by 65%, passenger traffic – by 73% with the share of inland water transport in the total cargo turnover of the country to raise from 2% to 4.4%, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, as saying at NEVA 2021, the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, being held in Saint-Petersburg.According to the speaker, the Concept approaches have been approved by the Ggovernment’s Transport Commission. As of today, only 15% of IWW capacity is in use.The Concept will be implemented in two phases. Phase 1 - 2021-2024, Phase 2 - 2021- 2030 and later through 2035.The Concept is targeted at creation of a competitive transport system on inland water ways for transportation of bulk and oversize cargo, regular passenger links within the entities of the Federation. All types of transport are to be integrated into a unified basic network ensuring sustainable delivery of cargoes and passengers.Navigation season on the so called ‘Southern horseshoe’ is to be extended to 9 months by 2025 with a further transition to a year-round navigation (11-months).Besides, the Concept foresees replacement of almost 40% of the technical fleet, construction of new passenger and cargo ships including those running on alternative fuels, construction of new hydraulic systems.

