2021 September 22 10:40

Vadim Shpityak appointed as General Manager of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park

Global Ports Investments PLC ("Global Ports" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, the "Group") (LSE ticker: GLPR) announces that Mr. Vadim Shpityak has been appointed as the General Manager of Moby Dik (“MD”) and Yanino Logistic Park (“YLP”), the Group’s joint ventures, effective from September 21.



Mr. Ivan Radchenko, the former General Manager of MD and YLP, is stepping down from his position to pursue other opportunities outside the Group.



Albert Likholet, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Management, commented: “On behalf of the Group I would like to express sincere gratitude to Mr. Ivan Radchenko for his substantial contribution to the development of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park. Under his reliable leadership the terminals have undergone significant and strategically important transformations and overcome the challenges faced in recent years.



“I warmly welcome the appointment of Mr. Vadim Shpityak who has extensive experience both in the port industry and across our operations, having held various positions within the Group. I believe both terminals will multiply their successes under his stewardship.”



Mr. Shpityak has over 17 years’ experience in the industry. Most recently, as Head of Technical Assets Maintenance Department – Group Chief Engineer of Global Ports Management, he delivered increased technical and cost efficiencies and developed policy and strategy for TAM taking into account ESG improvements. Prior to this, he held the positions of Technical Director at Petrolesport and Chief Engineer at First Container Terminal.



Mr. Shpityak started his career in 2003 with Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group, since holding Chief Engineer positions across the group’s terminals Novoroslesexport and Terminal Mega. He holds degrees from Novorossiysk Industrial College and from the Rostov State University of Civil Engineering.



Located in Kronshtadt on the Kotlin island at the entrance to the water area of the Neva Bay of the Sea Port “Big Port St. Petersburg”, MOBY DIK focuses on handling containers and also handles bulk, general, oversize and ro-ro cargo. The terminal was launched in 2002. Global Ports holds 75% of the terminal’s authorised capital, 25% - CMA Terminals.



Yanino Logistics Park is a modern multifunctional logistics facility that became fully operational in 2010. Being an inland terminal supporting the leading ports in the Northwest Russia, Yanino offers a broad range of container and general cargo handling services. It has a well-developed infrastructure on offer that includes container and rail terminals as well as warehousing and



Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global network of 75 terminals worldwide. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).