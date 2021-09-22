  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 22 09:57

    More than 300 ships to be built by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    RUB 108 billion to be obtained from the National Wealth Fund

    The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation plans to build over 300 ships by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Oleg Ryazantsev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, as saying at NEVA 2021, the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, being held in Saint-Petersburg.

    “The key factor is subsidized leasing. Without it, we cannot implement any programme. It is the most viable instrument which has proved itself ... Today, together with STLC, colleagues from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development, we follow the presidential instructions to obtain RUB 108 billion from the National Wealth Fund. It will be a large-scale programme through 2030s. Meanwhile, we understand that with the funds obtained from NWF, STLC will be able to raise the same amount from the debt capital market, plus RUB 40 billion under the state shipbuilding development programme. In total, our estimates show that those leasing based resources will let us build more than 300 ships by 2032”, said the official.

    “Thanks to STLC, we have examples when STLC offers favorable leasing for projects before they are financed or subsidized by the budget. So they trust in the federal government and the resources come next year with the construction already underway. That is the case of shipbuilding projects being implemented by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard for Krasnoyarsk”, added Oleg Ryazantsev.

    STLC head Yevgeny Ditrikh confirmed in his turn the company’s readiness to take the first risks under projects that have not yet obtained state support.

Другие новости по темам: leasing, shipbuilding, STLC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 22

14:14 Valmet AB orders Agilon automated warehouse solution and overhead cranes from Konecranes
13:57 Northern Sea Route will be covered with satellite communication services – expert
13:16 ABB’s Eero Lehtovaara appointed Chair of EU association Waterborne Technology Platform
13:13 LNG bunker terminal construction begins in Bilbao
12:04 Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore and Sembcorp Marine to explore development of sustainable ocean Data centres
11:31 Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept aimed at raising IWW cargo traffic by 65%
11:08 Pier T Terminal in the Port of Long Beach begins pilot program for 24-hour cargo pickup
10:40 Vadim Shpityak appointed as General Manager of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park
10:15 Tollerort to become preferred hub for COSCO services
09:57 More than 300 ships to be built by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes
09:40 Crude oil prices increase on reduction of reserves
09:39 MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market on Sep 22
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
09:13 Havyard Leirvik hands over the third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT
08:35 KiwiRail gets world-first green loan certification for new ferries

2021 September 21

19:01 Grimaldi to launch the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari service
18:05 RTCOMM and Konnect Russia agree to join hands in development of satellite communication services for sea and river ships
18:02 “K” LINE to procure 8 next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers
18:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with ASL
17:54 ABS publishes guide to ammonia-fueled vessels
17:47 RTCOMM and Iridium join hands to develop mobile communication services to improve clients security in Russia’s hard-to-reach areas
17:37 AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperation and investments
16:58 RTCOMM and KNS partner to expand ocean satellite communications services
15:36 Hydrographic survey vessel Gorizont returns from the Arctic expedition
15:11 MOL Group Adopts Car Carrier Operation Digital Transformation Promotion Project 'Mathematical Optimization': Part II
14:59 Wärtsilä signs five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement featuring latest digital innovations with STQ of Canada
14:07 New ESPO Green Guide 2021 outlines a vision for ports towards a green future
12:34 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference NEVA 2021 opens in St. Petersburg
12:12 AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels
11:52 Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia
11:31 Port Houston sets new record for containers in August 2021
11:05 ASD Tug 3010 Ice Arc4 series to be laid down for Atomflot in September 2021
10:58 Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030
09:51 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17
09:37 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21
09:33 Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of September 20

2021 September 20

18:27 Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat
18:07 FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad
17:45 Sovcomflot Board reviews Group’s results for H1 2021
17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm