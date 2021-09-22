2021 September 22 09:39

MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market on Sep 22

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decreased slightly on Sep.21:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 471.95 (-2.16)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 568.94 (-2.04)

MGO - USD/MT – 666.60 (-1.66)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index– the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – rose slightly again on September 22: 1051.49 USD / MT (plus 2.42 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 451.49 USD (600 USD / MT as of September 21), the difference in price compared to the day before increased by 6.42 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 21, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 4 (plus $ 1 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 41 (plus $ 35), in Fujairah - plus $ 50 (plus $ 43). 380 HSFO was still underestimated in Houston by minus $ 7 (minus $ 12).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on September 21 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 7 (plus $ 4 compared to the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 14 (plus $ 4), in Fujairah - plus $ 12 (plus $ 4). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index has returned to the overcharge mode: plus $ 11 (minus $ 4). VLSFO revaluation margins in all selected ports have started to rise.



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS was also underestimated on September 21 at all selected ports. Underpriced ratio for MGO LS was: in Rotterdam - minus $ 32 (unchanged from the previous day), minus $ 37 (minus $ 43) in Singapore, minus $ 31 (unchanged) in Fujairah and minus $ 3 (minus $ 11) in Houston.



We expect global bunker prices may go sideways today: 380 HSFO – plus 1-3 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 1-3 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 3-7 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com