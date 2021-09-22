  The version for the print
    Pier T Terminal in the Port of Long Beach begins pilot program for 24-hour cargo pickup

    Total Terminals International container terminal on Pier T in the Port of Long Beach is making it easier for trucks to access the facility during the overnight hours in a new pilot program to widen access and speed deliveries amid the ongoing cargo surge, according to the company's release.

    The pilot program at the Port’s largest terminal focuses on the effort to reduce “dwell” – the amount of time cargo spends waiting for pickup on the dock. The terminal is taking two significant steps to increase cargo pickup in the late night, early morning hours, when there is less traffic on the region’s freeways and surface streets.

    As part of the pilot program, truckers will find they are never too early or too late for their appointments from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the TTI Terminal. For truckers with appointments during this period, the terminal will allow access whenever they arrive during that time. This widens the window typically available.

    Additionally, TTI is opening gates during the third shift, from 3-7 a.m., Monday to Thursday, for two-way, prearranged truck appointments to both drop off and pick up containers in the same trip. Known as “dual transactions,” the practice pairs transport of a truck-hauled empty container for export with a loaded import container, for maximum efficiency. Visits are arranged in advance, with chassis equipment drawn from the region’s “pool” so everything goes smoothly.

    The new TTI truck access pilot program was developed with the intent to drive down on-terminal dwell and increase driver productivity. The pilot program will be evaluated periodically by the terminal and adjusted as necessary. To assess the program’s effectiveness, the terminal will monitor gate utilization, dwell time of import containers, and truck driver productivity.

    The pilot project meshes with the recently announced joint effort with the neighboring Port of Los Angeles and the U.S. Department of Transportation to extend terminal hours to improve freight movement and reduce delays at the San Pedro Bay port complex.

    The Port of Long Beach is the nation’s second-busiest seaport. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $200 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.

