2021 September 22 09:13

Havyard Leirvik hands over the third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT

The third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT was handed over by Havyard Leirvik, according to the company's release. The yard has delivered a total of six offshore windfarm service vessels and thereby gained a strong position in this segment, according to the company's release.

In less than a year, the shipbuilders at the Sognefjorden yard have delivered three windfarm service vessels of the HAV 831 SOV design to the Danish shipping company ESVAGT. And all this in a year when the coronavirus pandemic presented completely new challenges as regards resources and material planning.

Project manager Vegard Skår says that, throughout this period, Havyard Leirvik’s workforce has proven to be both adaptable and flexible. He also emphasises the collaboration with sub-contractors who have gone the extra mile to ensure a good result for the shipping company and crew.

The quality of the work really stood out during the sea trial, which was concluded ahead of schedule.



The ship handed over today was the third in the same series, but it is the sixth windfarm service vessel that the Sognefjorden yard has delivered to the Danish offshore wind pioneer. Vegard Skår underlines how productive the collaboration with ESVAGT has been.



Havyard Leirvik is now also focusing on modification and repair assignments.



The yard is currently putting the finishing touches to a wellboat for Frøy that is scheduled for delivery in early November. It also has several modification assignments on its order books, as well as dry docking of ferries for various ferry operators, and service and repair assignments of various kinds. This means that the dock is largely booked solid until next year.