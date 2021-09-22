  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 22 08:35

    KiwiRail gets world-first green loan certification for new ferries

    KiwiRail’s $350m loan facility to finance the purchase of two new Interislander ferries has become the first shipping loan in the world to be certified by the Climate Bond Initiative (CBI), according to the company's release.

    The Climate Bonds Standard and Certification Scheme is used globally by bond issuers, governments, investors and financial markets to prioritise investments which genuinely contribute to addressing climate change. The scheme uses rigorous scientific criteria to label bonds, loans and other debt instruments to ensure they are consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

    KiwiRail Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says he is delighted by the CBI certification which is further endorsement of KiwiRail’s commitment to hitting its carbon emissions reductions targets.

    To gain CBI certification, KiwiRail demonstrated a clear path for fuel and propulsion systems achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, which supports KiwiRail and the New Zealand Government’s objectives.

    “The new ferries themselves are a huge leap forward in design, efficiency and comfort,” Mr Miller says.

    “These ferries are making a 50-year advance in technology. We’re going from ferries which are well over 20 years old, to state-of-the-art, future-proofed ferries which will last 30 years, and carbon emissions reduction has been a big part of the design.

    “Once Interislander’s three old ferries are phased out, the new ferries will achieve a 40 per cent reduction in Interislander’s carbon emissions by operating on a combination of diesel, battery and shore power. From the start, 30 per cent of each crossing, including port time, will be battery and shore powered.

    “Through smart design of the hull and machinery space, the new ferries have been future-proofed to allow us to increase battery use over time so we can run entirely on battery and shore power, or to use other low-carbon fuel sources as they become commercially available and have a reliable supply line.

    “Reducing fuel consumption will have financial benefits, as well as environmental. Our energy bill is around $80m a year and is rising, so investing in low-carbon assets like the new ferries will be good for KiwiRail and the environment,” Mr Miller says.

    The improved and optimised hull design has resulted in wake energy reduction of more than 50 per cent lower than the maximum allowed in the Marlborough Sounds, and means less energy is needed to power the ferries. The use of azimuth thrusters means the ferries are highly manouverable, which improves safety and reliability.

    KiwiRail’s debt facility to support its $550 million ship purchase is financed by its banking partners, Westpac NZ (Facility Agent), Société Générale (Green Loan Coordinator), Bank of America and National Australia Bank.

    The new ferries are being built by Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. The first arrives in 2025 and the second in 2026, to allow for a smooth transition.

    The purchase of the ferries is part of a $1.45 billion investment programme which will also see redevelopment at the port in Wellington and Waitohi Picton.

Другие новости по темам: Interislander, Climate Bond Initiative, KiwiRail  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 22

14:14 Valmet AB orders Agilon automated warehouse solution and overhead cranes from Konecranes
13:57 Northern Sea Route will be covered with satellite communication services – expert
13:16 ABB’s Eero Lehtovaara appointed Chair of EU association Waterborne Technology Platform
13:13 LNG bunker terminal construction begins in Bilbao
12:04 Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore and Sembcorp Marine to explore development of sustainable ocean Data centres
11:31 Russia’s Inland Water Transport Development Concept aimed at raising IWW cargo traffic by 65%
11:08 Pier T Terminal in the Port of Long Beach begins pilot program for 24-hour cargo pickup
10:40 Vadim Shpityak appointed as General Manager of Moby Dik and Yanino Logistic Park
10:15 Tollerort to become preferred hub for COSCO services
09:57 More than 300 ships to be built by 2032 under subsidized leasing programmes
09:40 Crude oil prices increase on reduction of reserves
09:39 MABUX: No firm price trend on global bunker market on Sep 22
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
09:13 Havyard Leirvik hands over the third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT
08:35 KiwiRail gets world-first green loan certification for new ferries

2021 September 21

19:01 Grimaldi to launch the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari service
18:05 RTCOMM and Konnect Russia agree to join hands in development of satellite communication services for sea and river ships
18:02 “K” LINE to procure 8 next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers
18:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with ASL
17:54 ABS publishes guide to ammonia-fueled vessels
17:47 RTCOMM and Iridium join hands to develop mobile communication services to improve clients security in Russia’s hard-to-reach areas
17:37 AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperation and investments
16:58 RTCOMM and KNS partner to expand ocean satellite communications services
15:36 Hydrographic survey vessel Gorizont returns from the Arctic expedition
15:11 MOL Group Adopts Car Carrier Operation Digital Transformation Promotion Project 'Mathematical Optimization': Part II
14:59 Wärtsilä signs five-year Optimised Maintenance agreement featuring latest digital innovations with STQ of Canada
14:07 New ESPO Green Guide 2021 outlines a vision for ports towards a green future
12:34 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference NEVA 2021 opens in St. Petersburg
12:12 AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels
11:52 Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia
11:31 Port Houston sets new record for containers in August 2021
11:05 ASD Tug 3010 Ice Arc4 series to be laid down for Atomflot in September 2021
10:58 Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030
09:51 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17
09:37 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21
09:33 Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of September 20

2021 September 20

18:27 Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat
18:07 FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad
17:45 Sovcomflot Board reviews Group’s results for H1 2021
17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm