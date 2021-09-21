2021 September 21 18:02

“K” LINE to procure 8 next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has decided to procure eight 7,000 units class car carriers fueled by LNG (liquefied natural gas) by FY2023 to FY2025, following its first LNG-fueled vessel, “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN” which was delivered on March 12, 2021.

“K” Line has made an agreement to order the new next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers from NIHON SHIPYARD CO., LTD., SHIN KURUSHIMA DOCKYARD CO., LTD., and CHINA MERCHANTS JINLING SHIPYARD (NANJING) CO., LTD, two vessels in each of three shipyards.

Next-generation of environmentally friendly vessels are expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% with use of LNG fuel and EGR（Exhaust Gas Recirculation）, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil.

In “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 the company has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement. “K” LINE is planning to substitute LNG fuel and other new fuels for conventional heavy fuel oil to achieve the targets set forth.