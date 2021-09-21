2021 September 21 17:47

RTCOMM and Iridium join hands to develop mobile communication services to improve clients security in Russia’s hard-to-reach areas

Photo credit: IAA PortNews



RTCOMM.RU (a 100% subsidiary of Rostelecom) and Iridium Communications LLC, a subsidiary of global communications company Iridium Communications Inc. providing L-band communications connectivity, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The agreement was signed Tuesday, September 21, on the sidelines of the 16th International Exhibition and Conference on Civil Shipping, Port activities, Ocean and Offshore Development NEVA 2021, a PortNews IAA correspondent reports.



The agreement provides for the expansion of cooperation to improve mobile satellite communication services and the use of the Iridium network infrastructure in the territory of the Russian Federation. This will enable RTCOMM to boost the reliability of satellite communications services for all categories of clients in hard-to-reach and remote territories of the country.



Vladislav Shpilevoy, CEO, Iridium Communications LLC commented: “The reliability of our equipment and high standards of service quality allow Russian satellite providers to offer end users such solutions that best meet their expectations both in terms of personal security and increasing the reliability of communication channels for doing business in remote areas. RTCOMM is one of those companies that understands market demands well and makes the most efficient use of the opportunities provided by Iridium.”



Sergei Ratiev, General Director, RTCOMM.RU noted that Iridium Communications is one of the global leading operators of mobile satellite communications with high standards of quality and reliability of services.

"The signing of this partnership agreement between RTCOMM and Iridium will provide new prospects for RTCOMM satellite solutions, expand our services footprint, increase their reliability and help ensure the required level of security for our clients," Sergei Ratiev was quoted as saying.



RTCOMM (a 100% subsidiary of Rostelecom) is the largest operator of the satellite communications market in Russia. According to ComNews Research, RTCOMM is the leader as of the end of 2020, in terms of the number of connected subscribers among the largest Russian VSAT operators. Having one of the most extensive satellite networks in Russia, RTCOMM provides communication services to clients in any hard-to-reach places and in remote areas where cellular and wire telecommunications are underdeveloped or are not available at all.



RTCOMM systematically develops and implements modern satellite solutions in the interests of the state and all categories of clients. Strong partnerships with big businesses and telecom operators are the foundation of the company's dynamic development. Actively contributing to the development of the satellite communications market in Russia, RTCOMM provides access to high-speed satellite Internet under the SenSat brand.



Another area that RTCOMM is actively developing is the Maritime VSAT service. Today it is in demand among all categories of clients whose activities are related to maritime shipping.



Iridium is a worldwide satellite telephony operator and the world's only global mobile satellite communications system with 100% coverage of the Earth's surface. The company's services are used by individuals and legal entities, government organizations and services in need of voice communication and data transmission services at sea, in the air or on the ground in remote areas that are not provided with traditional land-based communications, and in emergency situations. It includes a low-orbit constellation of 66 spacecraft and a ground segment.



Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.