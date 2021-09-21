2021 September 21 16:58

RTCOMM and KNS partner to expand ocean satellite communications services

Photo credit: IAA PortNews



RTCOMM.RU (a 100% subsidiary of Rostelecom) and KNS Inc, the leading South Korea based manufacturer of marine mobile satellite communications equipment on September 21, 2021 signed a cooperation agreement. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 16th International Exhibition and Conference on Civil Shipping, Port activities, Ocean and Offshore Development NEVA 2021, a PortNews IAA correspondent reports.



The cooperation agreement is aimed at the improvement of the ocean-going ships’ satellite communications capabilities and provision this service for various categories of Russian clients. RTCOMM will be the first among Russian satellite operators to provide such satcom services on inland vessels in the Ka-Band VSAT using KNS equipment. This will allow RTCOMM to strengthen its leadership in the Maritime VSAT service segment.



Sergey Ratiev, General Director, RTCOMM.RU commented: “KNS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of satellite equipment for communications services for mobile facilities. The signing of the partnership agreement between RTCOMM and KNS will provide new prospects for RTCOMM satellite solutions. First of all, this is important for our clients whose activities are related to marine and inland transportation. Currently, we see an increase in the demand for satellite communication services from operators of the trawlers and RV vessels and we strive to meet the needs of our clients for high-quality reliable and uninterrupted communication. "



KNS Inc CEO Kevin Jin commented: “RTCOMM is confidently leading in the Russian market in terms of Maritime VSAT sales of the equipment produced by our company. This also demonstrates the growth in demand for satellite communication services at sea for various categories of Russian clients - ship owners, who daily solve important tasks for their business". Speaking about the prospects for local manufacturing content in communications equipment production in Russia, Kevin Jin noted that this production in Russia is an extremely important issue and this option is being considered adding that there are plans to establish in the future a Vladivostok based company in Russia.



RTCOMM (a 100% subsidiary of Rostelecom) is the largest operator of the satellite communications market in Russia. According to ComNews Research, RTCOMM is the leader as of the end of 2020, in terms of the number of connected subscribers among the largest Russian VSAT operators. Having one of the most extensive satellite networks in Russia, RTCOMM provides communication services to clients in any hard-to-reach places and in remote areas where cellular and wire telecommunications are underdeveloped or are not available at all.



RTCOMM systematically develops and implements modern satellite solutions in the interests of the state and all categories of clients. Strong partnerships with big businesses and telecom operators are the foundation of the company's dynamic development. Actively contributing to the development of the satellite communications market in Russia, RTCOMM provides access to high-speed satellite Internet under the SenSat brand.



Another area that RTCOMM is actively developing is the Maritime VSAT service. Today it is in demand among all categories of clients whose activities are related to maritime shipping.