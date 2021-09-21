2021 September 21 15:36

Hydrographic survey vessel Gorizont returns from the Arctic expedition

The surveys covered over 11,000 km of the ocean floor with water and bottom samples collected in the Barents and Kara seas

Hydrographic survey vessel Gorizont of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet has returned to the base of the Northern Fleet’s hydrographic survey vessels at Mishukovo settlement (left shore of the Kola Bay) from the Arctic expedition which lasted for a month and a half, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In August and September, the ship crew conducted surveys in the area of Franz Josef Land specified the coordinates of the Russian border. During comprehensive oceanographic surveys, they took photos of over 11,000 km of the ocean floor, and collected water and bottom samples in the Barents and Kara seas.

Last week, Murmansk saw the return of another hydrographic survey vessel, Romuald Muklevich. As part of the Northern Fleet and the Russian Geographical Society’s joint expedition, its crew explored the coast off Severny Island of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago and the continental coast, where the Northern convoys sailed during the Great Patriotic War.

Photos from the official website of RF Defence Ministry