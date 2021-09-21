2021 September 21 11:52

Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia

Photo by IAA PortNews

The staff of Damen’s design bureau in Russia to be expanded to 50 employees

Damen Shipyards Group is set to develop its localization in Russia, Vadim Akimov, Director, DAMEN Holding Russia, said at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ organized by IAA PortNews and held on 20 September 2021, as part of the NEVA Exhibition zero day programme. . Establishment of Damen’s manufacture in Russia.

Damen’s design bureau in Russia currently numbers 33 employees. It offers services on engineering and detailed design, supervision of shipbuilding process, local procurement and logistics, project management.

Damen offers a wide range of service packages, from designing and licensing to a package including construction of turn-key ready and completely outfitted ships. The company is ready to include components of Russian origin into projects upon customers’ demand.