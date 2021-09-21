Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17

2021 September 21 09:51

Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between September 13 and September 17 rose week-on-week by RUB 367 and totaled RUB 25,185 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 23,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 853 to RUB 24,403 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 988 to RUB 22,966 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 26,850 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 480 to RUB 33,100 pmt.