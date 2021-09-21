  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 21 09:51

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between rose week-on-week by RUB 727

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between September 13 and September 17 rose week-on-week by RUB 367 and totaled RUB 25,185 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 23,350 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 853 to RUB 24,403 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 988 to RUB 22,966 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 26,850 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 480 to RUB 33,100 pmt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 21

14:07 Тew ESPO Green Guide 2021 outlines a vision for ports towards a green future
12:34 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference NEVA 2021 opens in St. Petersburg
12:12 AtoB@C Shipping orders six highly efficient 5,350 dwt hybrid vessels
11:52 Damen Shipyards Group set to develop its localization in Russia
11:31 Port Houston sets new record for containers in August 2021
11:05 ASD Tug 3010 Ice Arc4 series to be laid down for Atomflot in September 2021
10:58 Stena Line and Frederikshavn sign agreement for two fossil fuel free ferries by 2030
09:51 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,185 pmt as of September 17
09:37 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into downward trend on Sep 21
09:33 Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of September 20

2021 September 20

18:27 Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat
18:07 FSG to build RoRo vessel with LNG propulsion for Australian company SeaRoad
17:45 Sovcomflot Board reviews Group’s results for H1 2021
17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm
13:04 Babcock sells first new frigate design licence to Indonesia
11:37 USC repatriates 22 migrants to Cuba
10:56 South Louisiana ports advocate for federal aid post Hurricane Ida

2021 September 18

15:07 Energy-saving investments clear the way for shore-based power
13:49 GROUPE IDEC is developing the first XXL energy - positive activity park in Europe
12:41 IMOCA extends relationship naming Iridium and Thales as official communications partners
11:37 Tanguy de Lamotte will spearhead electric boat revolution in the US
10:49 Industry alarmed as spat between governments threatens investment in Scottish ports – BPA

2021 September 17

17:49 New radar post to increase navigation safety in the seaport of Kaliningrad
17:26 Svanehøj acquires Wärtsilä Tank Control Systems
17:06 Navigator Gas awarded DNV AiP for new ammonia fuelled gas carrier design
16:47 Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky launches small-size missile ship Grad
16:31 PIL launches new South China to India West Coast Service - South China India Express
16:05 De Beers’ latest diamond recovery vessel departs Damen Shipyards Mangalia for Southern Africa
15:46 Port of Melbourne CEO announces retirement
15:25 Transneft Baltic holds large-scale firefighting and tactical drills at Ust-Luga Oil Depot
14:18 Grain traders to address RF Ministry of Agriculture and ask it revise grain export duty calculation system
13:27 Rostov Grain Terminal handled 80,000 tonnes of grain in August 2021
12:10 APM Terminals Poti marks two years without injury and celebrates its safety culture
11:56 Vitol’s V-Bunkers to bring electric-hybrid bunker tankers to Singapore harbour
11:05 ABS and DSME to develop very large liquefied CO2 carrier
10:55 DP World to invest £300m in new fourth berth at London Gateway logistics hub
10:34 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches third processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Ostashkov (video)
09:58 The Port of Calais officially inaugurated
09:26 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend is registered on global bunker market on Sep 17