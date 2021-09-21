2021 September 21 09:33

Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased

Oil prices rose by 0.83-0.96%

As of 21 September 2021, 08:07 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.83% higher at $74.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.96% to $70.81 a barrel.



Crude oil prices increase in expectation of Covid related restrictions to be eased.