2021 September 20 18:27

Strategic Marine announces new 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd has announced the launch of its new Aluminium 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat (FCB) design. The vessel comes with a highly efficient new hull form and Z-bow which improves seakeeping, requires less power for the same speed and deadweight (DWT), reducing fuel consumption and lower emissions, according to the company's release.



The new hull form has been developed in collaboration with Southerly Designs with CFD analysis and optimization by Seaspeed Marine Consulting. It has been put through comprehensive model testing at the Australian Maritime College to further verify and validate the performance predictions. se extensive test results confirm that the hull resistance is reduced by over 8% compared to the Gen 3 hull form. Furthermore the new vessel incorporates design enhancements based on feedback from operators, improving on the performance of Strategic Marine’s extremely successful Gen 3 design which was launched in2014.



The new Gen 4 FCB is 42m in length, with cargo carrying capacity of 190DWT, a clear deck area of 140m2, a cargo deck area of 120m2 and a deck loading capacity of 2.5 tonnes/m2. It has business class seating capacity for between 80 and 100 passengers with space for 12 crew in seven berths and one medical room/office.



The wheelhouse has been increased in size for optimum comfort and visibility and the main passenger super structure area has been fitted with maximum size windows with improved positioning to provide excellent passenger visibility, reducing motion sickness.



An optional gyro stabilizer significantly reduces the vessels rolling motion, increasing safety and efficiency during personnel transfers, the gyro coupled with an optional motion compensated gangway gives the ultimate level of safety for personnel transfers to the offshore installation. The vessel can also be fitted with an autonomous control module for either local or remote autonomous operations.



The Gen 4 FCB can be fitted with three Cummins KTA 50 M2 engines, delivering clean and efficient power of 4,026kw (5,400hp). The vessel can deliver a service speed in excess of 30 knots @ 85% MCR with a full speed of 32 knots @ 100% MCR and the fuel consumption at service speed is approximately 827 litres/hr (3 engines).



The Gen 4 FCB dimensions:

Length overall 42 metres

Beam (max) moulded 8.20 metres

Depth moulded 3.75 metres

Hull baseline design draft (approx.) 1.90 metres

Propeller draft max (approx.) 2.10 metres

GRT (approx.) 317

Max deadweight 190 tonnes (increased from 105 tonnes)

Clear deck area 140m2 (increased from 120m2)

Cargo deck area 120m2 (increased from 100m2)

Deck loading capacity 2.5 tonnes/m2 (increased from 2.0 tonnes/m2)

Fuel oil 84.2m3

Fresh water 33.0m3

Black/grey water 0.5m3



The Gen 4 FCB can be equipped with the following options:

Motion compensated gangway

Deck crane

GYRO stabilizer

Active ride control

SCR System for IMO tier III compliance

Hybrid propulsion options

Biosafe notation

Twin bow thrusters

Bow boarding

Ballistic protection

DP1

Semi-autonomous control

Fire Fighting Systems



The vessel has already achieved “Approval In Principle” with Lloyds, BV and RINA, but can be classed with any other IACS classification society.



About Strategic Marine:

Strategic Marine Group is a leading specialist shipbuilder with a yard in Singapore, managing a shipyard in Vietnam and presence in Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services.



Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and defence sectors. Strategic Marine’s solid reputation is based on building high-performance vessels on time and on budget.