2021 September 20 17:16

Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast

The Vado Gateway’s new Container Terminal received the maiden call of a new weekly EMA (East Mediterranean America) service this weekend, according to APM Terminals's release. The MV Seaspan Chiba is the first of four container ships of approximately 4,500 TEUs used in the service, managed by COSCO Shipping Lines, ONE (Ocean Network Express) and OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line).



The ship, arrived at Vado Gateway, one of the most technologically advanced container terminals in the Mediterranean, after the calls in Turkey and Piraeus (Greece) and will continue its onward journey towards the ports of ports of New York, Norfolk and Savannah on the American Atlantic coast.



Through APM Terminals’ TERMPoint Appointments booking system, trucking companies will be able to access the terminal using a designated time slot, for the quick and efficient pick-up and drop-off of containers. TERMPoint is also available via an App that can be downloaded for free for Android and IOS devices.



The port rotation for EMA is: Iskenderun (Turkey) – Aliaga (Turkey) – Istanbul (Turkey) – Piraeus (Greece) – Vado Lagure (Italy) – La Spezia (Italy) – Algeciras (Spain) – New York (USA) – Norfolk (USA) – Savannah (USA) – Algeciras (Spain) – Iskenderun (Turkey)

The new EMA service joins existing services calling the Container Terminal with weekly calls, including ME2, (Mediterranean - Middle East and India), VAX (Vado Ligure - port of Piraeus) and L75 (Mediterranean France - Spain - Morocco).



The Vado Port System is made up of two well integrated terminals: APM Terminals' existing Reefer Terminal and its new semi-automated terminal, the Vado Gateway. In 2019, Vado Ligure became the first semi-automated port in Italy with a fully-automated gate and stacking yard. The Vado Ligure Port Complex is one of the most competitive terminals in Europe, combining innovation, automation, intermodal connectivity and the ability to offer fully integrated and complex services, such as cold storage, project cargo, Ro-Ro and intermodal transport.



