2021 September 20 13:22

ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion

A new-build, dual-fuel gas carrier vessel generates lower CO2 emissions over the course of its operational life than an existing gas carrier converted to dual-fuel operations. That’s the finding of a unique study by ABS using data based on vessels in the Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (AGH) fleet, according to the company's release.

ABS compared potential greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between a new-build, dual-fuel very large gas carrier (VLGC) and conversion of two AGH VLGCs over 20- and 25-year life cycles, including decommissioning. The findings suggest conversion increases emission intensity by between 13.7 and 32.6 percent over new construction.

The study compared 20- and 25-year lifecycle emissions from the conversion of AGH’s VLGC Monsoon from the diesel-fired SME engine and the diesel-fired SMC engine VLGC PROMISE to dual-fuel operations with new construction of a dual-fuel vessel with similar specifications to AGH’s LPG gas carrier. The LPG carrier was evaluated in both virgin steel and 70 percent recycled steel formulations.