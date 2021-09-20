2021 September 20 12:05

NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland

NAVTOR has opened a new office in Gdansk, Poland, dedicated to accelerating development of cloud-based and AI solutions for customers seeking an increasingly integrated approach to optimising performance and e-Navigation, according to the company's release. The maritime technology firm, which delivers products and services to over 7,000 vessels worldwide, is tapping into a local IT talent pool already prized by companies such as Amazon, Boeing and Intel, all of whom have bases in the city, adding to its existing software development network in Houston, St Petersburg, and Egersund, Norway.



NAVTOR has recruited experienced maritime software engineer Jacek Maszota to lead the office as Country Manager. He will now be building a team of developers in a city that blends digital talent with maritime heritage and understanding.



The Polish team will focus on the development and implementation of cloud solutions (based on the Microsoft Azure service) and AI-enhanced monitoring and decision support tools.



NAVTOR’s product suite includes innovations such as digital chart table NavStation, fleet management and performance optimisation tool NavFleet, unique Passage Planning software, and the type-approved cyber secure data gateway NavBox, amongst other solutions. The Norwegian-headquartered business, traditionally recognised for its ENC-based offer, now provides products and services to customers in over 60 countries worldwide.



About NAVTOR

NAVTOR has established itself as a world leader in e-Navigation since launching in 2011, providing innovative e-Navigation solutions, and as a total supplier of navigational products and services for the maritime sector. The company strives to make life easier for navigators, and safer and more efficient for shipowners, ship managers and operators. In 2012 the firm released the world’s first type approved Pay As You Sail ENC service, and followed in 2014 with the launch of NavStation, the world’s first digital chart table. Moving into vessel and fleet monitoring and performance solutions, NavFleet was released in early 2021, further strengthening the e-Navigation suite developed by NAVTOR. The company has grown quickly and today serve customers in over 60 countries, with 7000 active vessels having NAVTOR products onboard. To serve NAVTORs customers, a network of 20 offices, subsidiaries and distributors are located worldwide, spanning Norway, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.