2021 September 20 10:51

New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations

New Jotun study based on European Union Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) data has revealed vessels using Jotun Hull Performance Solutions reported a 20% lower carbon intensity in operations, according to the company's release.



Based on the latest carbon emissions MRV data published by the EU, it can be seen that cargo vessels using Jotun’s Hull Performance Solutions (HPS) reported a 20% lower carbon intensity on average in operations compared to non-HPS peers in 2019 and 2020.



Cross-checked statistics also indicate lower carbon emissions than from vessels known to be sailing with some “low-friction” foul-release silicone coatings that claim to offer market-leading performance. Only coatings applied within the three years preceding the emissions report were considered. The internal study carried out by Jotun investigated major cargo vessel types, including bulk carriers, chemical tankers and oil tankers, with a dataset of almost 9,000 vessels, and the emissions report was verified by accredited parties.



The Carbon Intensity Index (CII) set to be implemented by IMO in 2023 focuses on the yearly reduction in emissions during operations. So vessel owners cannot just rely on the “out-of-dock” effect of a hull maintenance. They need a reliable and effective antifouling solution that will perform consistently throughout the service interval. Maintaining a cleaner hull with minimal fouling means a vessel has less resistance when sailing through water. Consequently, less power and fuel are required for the same speed and this directly reduces the amount of carbon dioxide released. Jotun’s HPS have a proven track record of long-term reliability and will become more important than ever for vessel owners to gain a competitive advantage.



Vessels may be technically designed to be energy efficient and meet the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) requirements. In actual service, however, marine fouling, weather conditions and operational factors come into play. While there are multiple ways to reduce the carbon intensity of operations, fouling protection is perhaps one of the most important and easiest to take advantage of. It is already part of every maintenance docking. It is also the one with the most crucial aspect, as the increased resistance of a fouled hull can easily negate efficiency gains from energy saving devices and modifications.

The best approach is to use a combination of approaches. In the study based on EU MRV data, container vessels with Jotun HPS reported 49% lower carbon emissions compared to their non-HPS peers, and a 10% advantage over vessels using some “low-friction” foul-release silicone coatings.



Jotun Hull Performance Solutions in brief

Jotun Hull Performance Solutions combine state-of-the-art antifouling and application technologies with high-end technical service. The solutions enable vessel owners and operators to maximize hull performance, thereby reducing both fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions. The performance and impact on vessel energy efficiency can be tracked and measured with transparent methods (ISO 19030), and additional high-performance guarantees that can secure return on investment for customers.