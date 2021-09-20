2021 September 20 10:12

4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg

Photo by IAA PortNews

The conference has gathered 150 industry specialists and experts

The NEVA Exhibition zero day has kicked off with the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ organized by IAA PortNews, media partner of NEVA 2021. According to IAA PortNews correspondent the conference has gathered 150 industry specialists and experts.

On the conference agenda are inland technical ships of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, new tugs of DAMEN and establishment of the company’s manufacture in Russia, financing of shipbuilding projects by Mashpromleasing, fleet reviews by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Marine Engineering Bureau, shipyards and projects of USC, emergency rescue ships of Nordic Engineering, icebreakers and harbor ships of Rosmorport and Atomflot as well as Aker Arctic among the foreign guests.

The conference is being held in Saint-Petersburg with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

General Sponsor – Damen.

