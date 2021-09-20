  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 20 09:41

    Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico

    Oil prices fell by 0.76-0.88%

    As of 20 September 2021, 08:09 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.76% lower at $74.77 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.88% to $71.17 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices decrease as oil production is being restored in the Gulf of Mexico.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 20

17:26 Shell to build one of Europe’s biggest biofuels facilities at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam
17:16 Maiden call of EMA service at Vado Ligure connecting Eastern Med with US East coast
17:00 Rosmorrechflot estimates Russia’s demand for technical ships in 2025-2030 at over 800 units
16:39 New DNV Naval Technical Assurance concept offers tailored solutions for naval verification
16:11 Vyborg Shipyard delivers second trawler of KMT01 design
15:25 IAPH launches Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities
14:39 FESCO acquires 300 new refrigerated containers of increased capacity
14:02 Boluda Towage celebrates naming ceremony for tug quartet
13:22 ABS study suggests dual-fuel newbuilds have the decarbonization advantage over conversion
12:53 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
12:05 NAVTOR boosts development muscle with new base in Poland
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume edged up in August 2021
10:51 New study reveals vessels using Jotun HPS reported 20% lower carbon intensity in operations
10:12 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ kicked off in Saint-Petersburg
09:41 Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
09:35 San Pedro Bay Ports announce new measures to speed cargo throughput
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 20
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2021 September 19

15:23 Austal names Rusty Murdaugh as Austal USA President
14:17 Parkwind selects Port of Mukran to become the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm
13:04 Babcock sells first new frigate design licence to Indonesia
11:37 USC repatriates 22 migrants to Cuba
10:56 South Louisiana ports advocate for federal aid post Hurricane Ida

2021 September 18

15:07 Energy-saving investments clear the way for shore-based power
13:49 GROUPE IDEC is developing the first XXL energy - positive activity park in Europe
12:41 IMOCA extends relationship naming Iridium and Thales as official communications partners
11:37 Tanguy de Lamotte will spearhead electric boat revolution in the US
10:49 Industry alarmed as spat between governments threatens investment in Scottish ports – BPA

2021 September 17

17:49 New radar post to increase navigation safety in the seaport of Kaliningrad
17:26 Svanehøj acquires Wärtsilä Tank Control Systems
17:06 Navigator Gas awarded DNV AiP for new ammonia fuelled gas carrier design
16:47 Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky launches small-size missile ship Grad
16:31 PIL launches new South China to India West Coast Service - South China India Express
16:05 De Beers’ latest diamond recovery vessel departs Damen Shipyards Mangalia for Southern Africa
15:46 Port of Melbourne CEO announces retirement
15:25 Transneft Baltic holds large-scale firefighting and tactical drills at Ust-Luga Oil Depot
14:18 Grain traders to address RF Ministry of Agriculture and ask it revise grain export duty calculation system
13:27 Rostov Grain Terminal handled 80,000 tonnes of grain in August 2021
12:10 APM Terminals Poti marks two years without injury and celebrates its safety culture
11:56 Vitol’s V-Bunkers to bring electric-hybrid bunker tankers to Singapore harbour
11:05 ABS and DSME to develop very large liquefied CO2 carrier
10:55 DP World to invest £300m in new fourth berth at London Gateway logistics hub
10:34 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches third processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Ostashkov (video)
09:58 The Port of Calais officially inaugurated
09:26 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend is registered on global bunker market on Sep 17
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 16

2021 September 16

18:35 Boskalis completes EUR 100 million share buyback program
17:30 Construction of port Lavna kicked off in Murmansk Region
17:21 APM Terminals opens first “Fast Corridor” between Vado Ligure reefer terminal and inland customers in Italy
17:05 Wärtsilä cloud simulation now available on-demand via OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform
16:41 Evergreen’s Ever Ace with WinGD’s large bore X92 bore size engines crossed the Suez Canal
16:14 The new Port of Calais officially inaugurated after six years of construction
15:45 Southampton’s newest cruise terminal officially opened
15:35 Organizers of International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ offer the event programme
15:14 Dublin Port publishes Port Infrastructure Charges Pricing Strategy 2022 to 2026
14:53 Port of Oakland beef export volume up 25 percent in Jan - July 2021
14:37 UK ports welcome public support for clean maritime projects
14:26 IVECO and Nikola sign MoU with Hamburg Port Authority for zero-emission Class 8 battery-electric trucks
13:40 SMM Maritime Industry Report (MIR) shows industry on track for sustainability