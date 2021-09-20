2021 September 20 09:41

Crude oil prices decrease as oil production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil prices fell by 0.76-0.88%

As of 20 September 2021, 08:09 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.76% lower at $74.77 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.88% to $71.17 a barrel.



Crude oil prices decrease as oil production is being restored in the Gulf of Mexico.