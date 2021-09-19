2021 September 19 11:37

USC repatriates 22 migrants to Cuba

Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayos’ crew repatriated 22 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following three interdictions off the coast of Dania Beach and Key West.



While on a routine patrol, the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis crew notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 9:05 a.m., Monday, of a metal vessel with eight people aboard approximately 1 mile east of Dania Beach. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.



A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, of a white foam vessel with five people aboard approximately 55 miles southwest of Marathon. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.



A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders at 3 p.m., Wednesday, of a man-made sailing raft with nine people aboard approximately nine miles south of Big Pine Key. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.







