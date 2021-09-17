2021 September 17 16:47

Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky launches small-size missile ship Grad

Image source: official website of RF Defence Ministry

On 17 September 2021, Zelenodolsk Plant Named after M. Gorky (a company of AK BARS HOLDING) held the ceremony of launching the serial mall-size missile ship of Project 21631 designed by Zelenodolsk Design Bureau. By the order of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, the ship was named Grad, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of RF Government, the Tatarstan Republic Government, RF Navy Commandment, Zelenodolsk municipality authorities, AK BARS HOLDING management as well as representatives of the designing company, contractors, etc.

According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull of the ship.

Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has been building ships of Project 21631 from 2010. Nine ships of this design have already joined RF Navy.

Photos from the official website of RF Defence Ministry