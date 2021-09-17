  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 17 15:25

    Transneft Baltic holds large-scale firefighting and tactical drills at Ust-Luga Oil Depot

    The Ust-Luga Oil Depot, a branch of Transneft Baltic, has held large-scale firefighting and tactical drills to eliminate a simulated fire in a tank farm.

    The drill was held to practice the actions of employees and the facility's administration in the event of a fire and to check the operation of the fire water supply and automatic fire extinguishing systems. The headquarter functioning was practiced, as well as the interaction of the facility’s various services with fire guard units stationed in Kingisepp District of Leningrad Region.

    Image source: Transneft Baltic
    According to the drill’s scenario, during the loading of an oil commercial batch in one of the tanks with a capacity of 50,000 m3, the floating roof skewed. The resulting spark “ignited” the hydrocarbons, causing the roof explosion and a partial collapse of the tank's upper belt.

    All personnel not involved in extinguishing of the oil depot were promptly evacuated to a safe zone. Members of the volunteer fire brigade arrived at the “emergency” site. The firefighting systems of the neighbouring tanks were started. The work was complicated by additional drill tasks: simulated failures of equipment that had to be triggered manually. Environmental gas analysis posts were deployed. The oil loading onto the tankers was "stopped" and technological switching was performed to transfer the receipt of oil coming through the trunk pipeline from the "emergency" tank and the neighboring ones to the most distant tanks.

    The crew on duty of fire rescue station No. 76, which protects the Ust-Luga oil depot, promptly started extinguishing the "fire". They performed combat deployment from the firefighting vehicles with the supply of portable fire monitors. Other units based in Kingisepp District were subsequently involved in extinguishing the "fire". First aid to a “victim” was provided.

    Thanks to coordinated joint actions of the Ust-Luga oil depot employees and the fire guard units, the simulated fire was extinguished within the specified timeframe.

    The oil depot personnel confirmed their high readiness for possible emergencies and the ability to efficiently interact in the elimination of their consequences. 50 people from Transneft Baltic and EMERCOM took part in the drill and 10 pieces of equipment were used.

Другие новости по темам: Transneft Baltic, Ust-Luga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 17

17:49 New radar post to increase navigation safety in the seaport of Kaliningrad
17:26 Svanehøj acquires Wärtsilä Tank Control Systems
17:06 Navigator Gas awarded DNV AiP for new ammonia fuelled gas carrier design
16:47 Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky launches small-size missile ship Grad
16:31 PIL launches new South China to India West Coast Service - South China India Express
16:05 De Beers’ latest diamond recovery vessel departs Damen Shipyards Mangalia for Southern Africa
15:46 Port of Melbourne CEO announces retirement
15:25 Transneft Baltic holds large-scale firefighting and tactical drills at Ust-Luga Oil Depot
14:18 Grain traders to address RF Ministry of Agriculture and ask it revise grain export duty calculation system
13:27 Rostov Grain Terminal handled 80,000 tonnes of grain in August 2021
12:10 APM Terminals Poti marks two years without injury and celebrates its safety culture
11:56 Vitol’s V-Bunkers to bring electric-hybrid bunker tankers to Singapore harbour
11:05 ABS and DSME to develop very large liquefied CO2 carrier
10:55 DP World to invest £300m in new fourth berth at London Gateway logistics hub
10:34 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches third processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Ostashkov (video)
09:58 The Port of Calais officially inaugurated
09:26 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:23 MABUX: No firm trend is registered on global bunker market on Sep 17
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 16

2021 September 16

18:35 Boskalis completes EUR 100 million share buyback program
17:30 Construction of port Lavna kicked off in Murmansk Region
17:21 APM Terminals opens first “Fast Corridor” between Vado Ligure reefer terminal and inland customers in Italy
17:05 Wärtsilä cloud simulation now available on-demand via OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform
16:41 Evergreen’s Ever Ace with WinGD’s large bore X92 bore size engines crossed the Suez Canal
16:14 The new Port of Calais officially inaugurated after six years of construction
15:45 Southampton’s newest cruise terminal officially opened
15:35 Organizers of International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ offer the event programme
15:14 Dublin Port publishes Port Infrastructure Charges Pricing Strategy 2022 to 2026
14:53 Port of Oakland beef export volume up 25 percent in Jan - July 2021
14:37 UK ports welcome public support for clean maritime projects
14:26 IVECO and Nikola sign MoU with Hamburg Port Authority for zero-emission Class 8 battery-electric trucks
13:40 SMM Maritime Industry Report (MIR) shows industry on track for sustainability
13:16 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 37, 2021
13:02 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 954,000 TEU in August 2021
12:11 Sharrow Marine announces plans to roll out an exclusive OEM Sharrow Propeller™ Boatbuilder Program
11:47 TransContainer arranged transit transportation from Korea to Turkey via Far East and Novorossiysk ports
11:24 DOF Group announces new contracts in Brazil
11:02 Cargo-passenger ferry Pavel Leonov arrived at Korsakov, the ship’s homeport
10:38 Capacity of Vostochny Port’s multipurpose complex to be raised to 117,000 TEUs per year
10:21 Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy sees great interest in the Norwegian continental shelf
10:13 DFDS acquires ICT Logistics
09:49 Crude oil prices continue rising driven by data on reduction of reserves
09:30 Maersk acquires a Portuguese cloud-based logistics start-up HUUB
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of September 15
09:15 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise sharply on Sep 16
08:28 Castor Maritime announces new charter agreements

2021 September 15

18:43 Royal Phuket Marina’s inner-channel dredging project to deliver round-the-clock access for boats up to 35 metres
18:37 NJEDA and PSEG sign 78-year lease for the New Jersey Wind Port
18:17 PGS sets multiple acquisition records
17:55 Nefteflot lays down two ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:31 Subsea 7 awarded FEED contract in Norway
17:30 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region to develop industrial and logistics park Obsky Prichal in Labytnangi
17:09 bp and NYK Line join forces to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors
16:57 SFL sells seven handysize bulk carriers
16:51 Yantar shipyard launches production of thermal and sound insulation
16:06 Sea Machines Robotics to embark on 1,000 nautical mile autonomous and remotely commanded journey around Denmark
14:34 Embracing digitalization will bring new opportunities and new discipline to cargo underwriting, says IUMI
14:02 Container ship FESCO Yanina joins the FESCO fleet
13:03 ICS issues new anti-COVID guidance
12:55 Evergreen Marine renews its 22-year LTSSP contract with KDI for another decade