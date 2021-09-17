2021 September 17 14:18

Grain traders to address RF Ministry of Agriculture and ask it revise grain export duty calculation system

Photo by IAA PortNews

Grain traders are going to address the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and ask it to revise the system for calculation of grain export duty and introduce a decreasing coefficient for small and average ports, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sabina Sodikova, Regional Director of Agrozan Commodities, as saying at the 26th International Conference “Black Sea Grain and Oilseeds 2021/22” in Rostov-on-Don.

According to Dmitry Rylko, General Director of Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR), the Azov-Don region is under a sort of discrimination. “You see, exports have plunged as compared with the previous year. In the Azov-Don region it decreased by 15.6%, on the Black Sea – by only 8.7%”, he said adding that the difference can be attributed to a number of factors but it still seems to be affected by export duty discrimination.

Dmitry Rylco referred to the idea of a decreasing coefficient as a correct but utopian one in the part of the Customer Code. “Still, we should fight. May be not for a duty but for an additional subsides”, added Aleksandr Korbut, Vice-President of the Grain Union.

Variable grain export duty came into effect on 2 June 2021. Export duty for wheat, corn, and barley is calculated weekly with consideration of indicative prices based on export contracts.