2021 September 17 13:27

Rostov Grain Terminal handled 80,000 tonnes of grain in August 2021

Phot by PortNews

Rostov Grain Terminal LLC handled 80,000 tonnes of grain in August 2021, which is the company’s historic record, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Olga Vasilyeva, head of the company’s Commercial Department, as saying at the 26th International Conference “Black Sea Grain and Oilseeds 2021/22”.Rostov Grain Terminal was built in 2004. It includes one berth and a storage facility for 42,000 tonnes. Among the terminal’s clients are TD Rif, Del Trade, Virtum, Cargill, etc.