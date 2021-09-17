2021 September 17 12:10

APM Terminals Poti marks two years without injury and celebrates its safety culture

Continuous focus on safety as a pillar of operations at APM Terminals Poti (Poti Sea Port Corporation) has resulted in two years without Lost Time Injury (LTI). Visiting the facility on the occasion of Global Safety Day, APM Terminals CEO Morten Engelstoft highlights that safety culture is an integral part of the business, according to the company's release.



A gateway to Caucasus and Central Asian markets, APM Terminals Poti plays an important role for Georgian economy and has over the past years invested in modernising its infrastructure and fleet and increasing its capacity. Its successful operations depend heavily on its safety culture, which is based on continuous improvement and empowerment of all its staff to effectively own the safety agenda. This has now led to Poti Sea Port Corporation celebrating two years without Lost Time Injury (LTI).



APM Terminals Poti has remained fully operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring effective and uninterrupted supply chain flows in and out of the country and has done so while continuously focusing on keeping employees, suppliers and partners safe. In this context, two years without incidents is an accomplishment the whole team is immensely proud with.



Safety is an integral part of APM Terminals strategy, which is based on the three pillars of “Safer, Better, Bigger”. While Global Safety Day is an annual occasion for the company to reflect on safety and ways to improve its processes even further, fostering safety culture is continuously of the agenda across the organisation.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. APM Terminals team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year.



APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.