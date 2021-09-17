2021 September 17 11:05

ABS and DSME to develop very large liquefied CO2 carrier

ABS and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. (DSME) are to jointly develop designs for a 70,000 CBM very large, liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier, according to the company's release.

The joint development project (JDP) is responding to the development of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, which will ultimately require larger vessels for CO2 transport than those used in the existing food industry.

DSME, which has previously developed a conceptual design of a 100,000 CBM LCO2 carrier, is developing a new design that can increase operational efficiency by increasing tank size. In order to increase tank capacity, the JDP will study the application of various steel materials as well as existing Low-Temperature Steel.

The new LCO2 vessels will comply with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Marine Vessels and the ABS Guide for Liquefied Gas Carriers with Independent Tanks as well as the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code).