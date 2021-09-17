2021 September 17 10:34

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches third processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Ostashkov (video)

Image source: Severnaya Verf

Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard says it launched the third processing trawler of Project 170701 on 16 September 2021.



The ship is intended for Karelian Seafood JSC (a company of NOREBO group). The delivery is scheduled for 2022.



Following the launching the ship named Kapitan Ostashkov will undergo outfitting.



“It is the third ship in a series of ten vessels and we see the shipbuilder’s competence growing with each new ship”, said Sergey Sennikov, Deputy Director of MC NOREBO.



Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf, emphasized in his turn that the third trawler launched is the serial ship. “The ship is unique and interesting with all those challenges appropriate for the Severnaya Verf level and its capabilities in terms of implementation of such projects”.



The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. Six ships of the series are intended for operation in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin.

For the first time for Russian fishing vessels, a new hull architecture was applied - a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip. Thanks to this, the area of ​​the working space on board has increased and the seaworthiness has improved.

Severnaya Verf shipyard launched the lead processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Sokolov, on 31 August 2020. Under construction are the Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breyhman, Kapitan Tuzov and Kapitan Abakumov trawlers. The seventh trawler will be laid down in November 2021.



Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed – 15.5 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity – 100 tonnes of fish per day.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

Video provided by Severnaya Verf press center





