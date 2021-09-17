2021 September 17 09:23

MABUX: No firm trend is registered on global bunker market on Sep 17

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated firm upward evolution on Sep.16:



380 HSFO: USD/MT – 477.93 (+9.17)

VLSFO: USD/MT – 572.56 (+6.18)

MGO: USD/MT – 666.17 (+7.02)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index– the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – fell slightly on September 17: 1053.73 USD / MT (minus 5.46 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 450.73 USD (603 USD / MT as of September 16), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 9.46 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 16, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three ports out of four: in Rotterdam - plus $ 2 (plus $ 5 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 41 (plus $ 44), in Fujairah - plus $ 46 (plus $ 36). In Houston, 380 HSFO grade was underpriced by minus $ 8 (plus $ 2 the day before).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on September 16 at three of the four ports selected: in Rotterdam - plus $ 5 (plus $ 11 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 6 (plus $ 17), in Fujairah - plus $ 5 (plus $ 16). In Houston, this fuel grade was underestimated by minus $ 7 (plus $ 3).



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS remained the only fuel that was underestimated on September 16 in all selected ports. Underpriced margins were recorded as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 34 (minus $ 20 the day before), minus $ 40 (minus $ 29) in Singapore, minus $ 26 (minus $ 21) in Fujairah and minus $ 2 (minus $ 10) in Houston. The most significant change was the growth of undervaluation ratio in Rotterdam by $ 14 and in Singapore by $ 11.



We expect global bunker prices do not have firm trend today and may go sideways: 380 HSFO – plus-minus 0-2 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus-minus 0-2 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 2-4 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com