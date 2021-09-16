2021 September 16 17:30

Construction of port Lavna kicked off in Murmansk Region

Construction of commercial sea port “Lavna” on the western shore of the Kola Bay has been kicked off today, 16 September 2021, says press center of the Murmansk Region Government.



General Contractor under the construction project is TEK Mosenergo JSC. Investor - Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” LLC (a company of STLC group).



The key purpose of the new terminal is coal handling.



The construction site has been visited by Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis. Stanislav Multakh, General Director of CSP “Lavna” LLC, and Sergey Sorokin, General Director for Port Construction of TEK Mosenergo, presented the construction plan to the Governor and demonstrated the living quarters for the workers. In the busiest periods, the number of workers at the construction site will raise to 1,000. The port personnel is estimated at 665 people.



A take-or-pay contract was signed by Port Infrastructure Development Center JSC (PIDC) and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” LLC on 10 August 2021. PIDC ensures a cargo base of 18 million tonnes per year up to 2043.



Lavna project is a part of Murmansk Transport Hub project. It is included in the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Main Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024, Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation and Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System”.

The terms of the concession agreement for financing of Lavna port construction were approved by RF Government on 1 October 2018. The concession agreement provides for construction of a coal terminal, development of the existing railway infrastructure on the eastern coast of the Kola Bay and construction of new railway infrastructure of the western coast.

A deep-water berth of 660 meters in length will be able to accommodate two large bulk carriers with deadweight of 20 to 150,000 tonnes. The Kola Bay is ice fee round the year, so the terminal will operate in all seasons without involvement of icebreakers.

Investments into MTH project exceed RUB 130 billion with investments into Lavna project estimated at RUB 34 billion.

