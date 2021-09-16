2021 September 16 15:45

Southampton’s newest cruise terminal officially opened

The Port of Southampton’s newest cruise terminal was officially opened by the Maritime Minister during London International Shipping Week, according to ABP's release.



Robert Courts MP unveiled the plaque, formally naming and opening the £55 million next-generation Horizon Cruise Terminal at an event to celebrate the Port of Southampton’s significant investment in the future of cruise.

Maritime Minster, Robert Courts, said: “As we look towards a brighter and greener future for the cruise sector, we need to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to support the shift to cleaner ships.

“The Horizon terminal shows how this can be done. Such innovation will help the sector to build back greener and reduce emissions by providing state-of-the-art green shore power connectivity for cruises here in the UK.”



Horizon Cruise Terminal welcomed its first ship and passengers in July and has welcomed over 75,000 passengers already. The terminal features the UK’s first shore power connection of its kind, enabling cruise ships with the right onboard connectivity to ‘plug in’ to green energy while alongside. Horizon’s shore power is expected to be commissioned later this year.

With Europe’s leading cruise turnaround port anticipated to double its passenger numbers to 4 million per year over the next 30 years, Horizon Cruise Terminal comfortably expands Southampton’s ability to welcome more cruise lines and passengers as the popularity of cruise grows. The open access terminal is Southampton’s fifth cruise terminal. ABP was awarded an £8m grant for Horizon Cruise Terminal from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, organised through the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.



