2021 September 16 15:35

Organizers of International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ offer the event programme

Image source: Damen

The programme of the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ has been finalized. The Programme is available here >>>> Registration will last till 6 p.m., September 17 with about 130 in-person participants having been registered already. Don’t miss the registration!

The 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. Both in-person and online participation is offered.

The conference organized by IAA PortNews is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

