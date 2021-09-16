2021 September 16 14:26

IVECO and Nikola sign MoU with Hamburg Port Authority for zero-emission Class 8 battery-electric trucks

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial and Nikola Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hamburg Port Authority AöR (HPA) during the inauguration of their joint-venture manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany. The agreement states their joint intent to partner in two phases encompassing up to 25 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) for delivery to the Port throughout 2022, according to the company's release.

The first phase involves testing of the Nikola Tre BEVs at the port for transport and logistics operations together with high-performance charging solutions. A more definitive second phase in the project partnership plans to see the full integration of the BEV vehicles in port operations, installation of charging infrastructure and on-site service support including major suppliers. The vehicles provided for these two phases will be the US version of the Nikola Tre with special permissions for in-port operation.



Designed to be a high-performance, zero-emission long-haul transport solution, the Nikola Tre is driving change for the sector. Based on the IVECO S-WAY truck platform with an electric axle codesigned and produced by FPT Industrial, it will feature Nikola’s advanced electric and fuel cell technology, together with key components provided by Bosch.