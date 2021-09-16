2021 September 16 14:37

UK ports welcome public support for clean maritime projects

Image source: Gov.uk



The British Ports Association (BPA) has warmly welcomed the announcement of the winners of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition today. At least fourteen ports and terminals were among fifty-five successful projects for a share of a £23 million pot to support the development of innovative technologies aimed at encouraging zero emissions.



Among the winners were a cloud-based industrial microgrid from Teesport and Teeside University, an analytical tool for the implementation of zero-carbon energy systems from Shetland Islands Council, and a net-positive hydrogen powered submarine fleet between Glasgow and Belfast.



A green maritime fund has been a key policy task of the BPA for several years. The Association believes that certain technologies such as shore power require public support to make rollout and usage viable. More widely, there is a need for public funding to unlock private sector capital for a wide range of other technologies and innovative projects.



Commenting, Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy at the British Ports Association, said:

"The extraordinary breadth and depth of the winning projects showcases the maritime sector's ambition regarding decarbonisation and clean technologies. As well as demonstrating the viability of innovative technology, we hope that the Government recognise that a larger, longer-term green maritime fund can turbocharge the industry's journey to net-zero emissions. We are delighted to see so many ports scoop a portion of the cash available. We understand that there were many more that were not successful and we hope that this exercise proves that the industry stands ready to match the Government's net zero aspirations. We are grateful to the Department for Transport for listening to industry on the need for a fund such as this and our message to the Chancellor and Government is: Don't stop now, let's work together on our shared ambition for innovation and decarbonisation."

Announcing the results aboard HMS Albion, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “As a proud island nation built on our maritime prowess, it is only right that we lead by example when it comes to decarbonising the sector and building back greener… The projects announced today showcase the best of British innovation, revolutionising existing technology and infrastructure to slash emissions, create jobs and get us another step closer to our decarbonisation targets.”



The ceremony comes two days after BPA launched a new programme showcasing the ports industry and the vital contribution it plays. The programme, called ‘Gateways to Growth’, highlights the intrinsic relationship between ports, their communities, and the environment that surrounds them.