2021 September 16 13:02

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 954,000 TEU in August 2021

Strong American consumer demand has continued unabated for more than a year, evidenced by the steady amount of cargo streaming through the Port of Los Angeles. In August, the Port processed 954,377 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), just shy of last August’s record of 961,833 TEUs, according to the company's release.



Eight months into the 2021 calendar year, overall cargo volume is 7,273,053 TEUs, an increase of 30% compared to 2020.



August 2021 loaded imports reached 485,672 TEUs, a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year, when American retailers ramped up orders to restock low inventory. Loaded exports decreased 23% to 101,292 TEUs compared to the same period last year.



Empty containers climbed to 367,413 TEUs, a jump of 17% compared to last year due to the continued demand in Asia. It was the highest number of empty containers the Port has handled in a single month, eclipsing the 361,359 TEUs processed in May 2021.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.