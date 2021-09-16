2021 September 16 11:47

TransContainer arranged transit transportation from Korea to Turkey via Far East and Novorossiysk ports

After the pilot transportation this service is to be made regular

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group together with Korean company Taewoong Logistics arranged first transportation of cargo from the Republic of Korea to Turkey via the ports of Far East and Novorossiysk.

According to TransContainer’s press release, 112 containers loaded with polyethylene arrived from Busan at terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (part of Global Ports, controlling shareholder of which is Delo Group), on September 9, 2021, they were further dispatched by a block train to Novorossiysk. Railway transit time will take 11 days. Then the cargo will be delivered by sea to Turkish ports, including Ambarli, Mersin and Izmir.

Within the framework of this shipment TransContainer provides containers along the whole route and arranges railway transportation from Nakhodka to Novorossiysk.

“Development of transit routes through Russia and building new multimodal chains together with Delo Group colleagues are priority for TransContainer’s activity. While the shortages of carrying capacity of the route through the Suez Canal are persisting, we offer our customers high-quality railway service providing for competitive transit time and cost. After the pilot transportation we are planning to make this service regular, arranging dispatches from Nakhodka on a weekly basis,” noted Vladimir Khlutkov, Asia-Pacific Business Development Director of PJSC TransContainer.